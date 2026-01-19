100,000 rally in Richmond Hill as Iranians demand the fall of the Islamic Republic

Saturday’s massive demonstration in Richmond Hill, Toronto, came amid mounting reports that Iran’s Islamic regime is slaughtering its own people in the thousands.

Tens of thousands of Iranians and allies flooded the intersection of Yonge Street and 16th Avenue—far exceeding organizers’ expectations—and marched toward Major Mackenzie Drive, sending a clear and unified message: the Islamic Republic must fall. Rebel News footage captured the sheer scale of the rally, with estimates placing the crowd at around 100,000 people—all gathered to condemn the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and demand regime change in Iran.

Led by Canada’s Iranian diaspora, the crowd was filled with Iran’s historic Lion and Sun flags—symbols of a free, secular Iran before the 1979 Islamic takeover—alongside Canadian flags. Protesters chanted “Javid Shah”—long live the Shah—a declaration of unity behind Reza Pahlavi, whom the majority of Iranians see as the legitimate leader capable of guiding Iran to freedom.

A massive crowd is marching through Richmond Hill, Toronto, in support of the Iranian people. 🇨🇦 🦁 ☀️ pic.twitter.com/LC7nDWO6fg — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) January 17, 2026

A large banner bearing Pahlavi’s image led the march, a visual reminder that the movement is not fragmented or leaderless. Due to the overwhelming numbers, police determined a stationary rally at the endpoint could not be held safely, and the demonstration continued moving.

Calls for international action echoed through the crowd. Demonstrators urged Donald Trump to follow through on his public pledge to support the Iranian people after he posted that “help is on its way.” Signs appealing directly to Trump were visible throughout the march, as chants for revolution rang out across Richmond Hill.

The demonstration comes as Iran remains in turmoil following nationwide protests that erupted on December 28, 2025, sparked by economic collapse, soaring inflation, and decades of repression. Since then, regime forces have responded with brutal violence. While exact figures are difficult to verify under an internet blackout, tens of thousands of protesters are believed to have been murdered by the Islamic Republic for daring to demand freedom.

What unfolded in Richmond Hill was more than a rally—it was a declaration. The Iranian people, at home and abroad, are not backing down. And they are not divided.