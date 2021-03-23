10 people killed in shooting at Colorado supermarket

Chet Strange/Getty Images

On Monday afternoon the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, was the site of a mass shooting in which 10 people, including a police officer, were brutally killed.

Amid speculation on social media over the identity of the shooter, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold identified the alleged gunman of the massacre as Ahmad Alissa, 21, of Arvada, a town 20 miles south of Boulder.

In a press conference, Harold also identified the 10 victims, whose ages range from 20 to 65. The last body was removed from the scene at 1:30 AM on Tuesday. The victims include Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51.

Family members were notified two hours later.

“I want to say to the community, I am so sorry this incident happened,” the police chief said. “We are going to do everything in our power to make sure this suspect has a thorough trial and we do a thorough investigation.”

"I promise... we will secure justice and do everything we must do to get justice in this case," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.

On Tuesday, Herold said that the suspect faces 10 charges of first-degree murder.

Witnesses to the shooting described scenes of terrors as shots rang out, a portion of which was broadcast on social media as the tragedy unfolded.

At the time of the shooting, police apprehended a man who appeared to have had blood on his arm and his right leg. Despite speculation, it is unclear if the man was the shooting suspect or a victim.