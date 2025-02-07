10 reasons why Ontario conservatives can’t vote for the Ford PCs

The irony is so both profound and bitter: Ontarians desperately want a federal election right now. They’re not gonna get it. Meanwhile, Ontarians do NOT want a provincial election. And yes, they’re gonna get one. Right in the middle of a brutal winter, no less.

Just how blinded by political ambition is the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario? Ostensibly the reason for this unwanted election is to give Ford a “mandate” to deal with Donald Trump’s tariffs. But wait a minute: Ford already has a super-majority.

The opposition leaders, Bonnie Crombie of the Liberals and Marit Stiles of the NDP, have said they will support the government in a trade war with the U.S. Oh, and the next election isn’t due until June 2026. That’s a year and a half away. And in politics, that’s an eternity.

So why are Ontarians going to the polls now if Ford already has a mandate?

We were going to address that question directly with Doug Ford. But that would make for a fool’s errand. Because if you think Ford is running the province, here’s a newsflash: everything coming out of Ford’s mouth is via the backroom boys. Ford is tantamount to a puppet.

I think he wakes up every morning, pinching himself to make sure he’s not dreaming. And besides, he has no time for independent media; he has tons of time for mainstream media scribes, who he once described as “maggots”. But they don’t call Douggie “Flip Flop Ford” for nothing.

Doug Ford to call snap election, seeking 'mandate from the people' to counter U.S. trade threats



On Friday's Rebel Roundup Livestream, @TheMenzoid and @TamaraUgo convened to answer the question, will this snap election work as intended? https://t.co/zVF9ESJZRy — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 25, 2025

Sadly, Doug gets led around by the nose by his handlers like he’s some sort of circus donkey. And he’s perfectly fine with that. It beats being a city councilor. Alas, the people really running Ontario are anonymous – and they like it that way. Indeed. it’s all a grandiose illusion that Doug Ford is calling the shots.

Some of our reasons for abandoning Ford: Ontario’s radicalized sex ed curriculum is worse than ever; Ford is woke; Ontario is now saddled with a record deficit and debt; Ford has done nothing to tackle antisemitism.

Premier Doug @FordNation says Ontario will see "an unprecedented attack" on families, businesses and communities if President Trump imposes tariffs over Canada's weak border security.



Ford says his government will "protect" Ontarians "just like we did during the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/i4HBJrtAPI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 28, 2025

Yes, the polls look good for Ford. But in the department of Careful What You Wish For, we have vivid memories of the 1990 Ontario provincial election. The David Peterson Liberals held a comfortable majority government but Premier Peterson decided to go to the polls early.

Consider this TVO article entitled, “Orange shockwave: How Ontario got its first-ever NDP government.” It notes: “Over the course of the 37-day campaign, Peterson failed to convince voters that he had been right to call an election only three years after winning an overwhelming majority. That, combined with an existing scandal, targeted protests by groups angry with the government, and the suggestion of political entitlement resulted in Ontario’s first NDP government.”

It's uncanny, isn’t it? That descriptor of the political climate in Ontario of 1990 could be used word for word today.

Also, please believe us: when Ontarians woke up the morning after the election and discovered the NDP was in charge there was collective shock. Nobody saw this coming – and we mean nobody including the top tier polling firms and even the NDP itself.

THE @EZRALEVANT SHOW



Doug Ford milks ANOTHER crisis with snap election callhttps://t.co/m6asUr4XfA — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 30, 2025

And here’s my hunch: we don’t think the NDP won the election as much as the Liberals lost it. Which is to say, I think hundreds of thousands of Ontarians were resentful of the early election call and simply voted NDP by way of protest or simply stayed home, never dreaming that Bob Rae would actually emerge as premier. It was a shockwave indeed.

Could this happen on February 27th too? Do you know of a single friend, family member or colleague who is saying, “I just can’t wait for an early provincial election in wintertime?”

In that regard, we think Doug Ford – or more accurately, his puppet masters – are playing with fire, that perhaps we are headed for another 1990 surprise. We wouldn’t necessarily bet on that happening, but by the same token, we wouldn’t bet against such a scenario either.

And in the final analysis, the harsh reality is this: under Doug Ford’s leadership, conservatives did not abandon the PC Party. Rather, the PC Party abandoned conservatives.