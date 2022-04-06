111 people were fined for trying to enter Canada with a positive COVID test

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

Information provided by the Ministry of Health revealed that more than 110 people received fines for trying to enter Canada after testing positive for COVID-19. The data comes from an inquiry to the ministry posed by Conservative MP Alex Ruff, who represents Ontario's Bruce—Grey—Owen Sound riding.

Ruff asked the Health Ministry to provide information on the number of people who were fined after presenting at the Canadian border with a PCR test that confirmed a recent COVID-19 infection. The MP also asked the ministry to provide a breakdown of the fines by the citizenship of the traveller.

Responding to Ruff's question, the government said:

In total, 111 travellers have been fined due to arriving at a Canadian border with a recent positive COVID-19 test result. The monthly breakdown of fines issued since this requirement was introduced in January 2021 is as follows: January 2021, zero; February 2021, zero; March 2021, one; April 2021, three; May 2021, five; June 2021, three; July 2021, two; August 2021, six; September 2021, 13; October 2021, seven; November 2021, eight; December 2021, 31; January 2022, 30; and February 2022, two.

Alternatively, 60% of Quebec's illegal Roxham Road border crossings were made by unvaccinated migrants. According to a previous inquiry, between November 2021 and February 2022, the Ministry of Health said 7,242 people illegally crossed the border at Roxham Road, with a majority of those being unvaccinated.

The Public Health Agency of Canada states it does not collect information regarding the citizenship of travellers that are issued fines.