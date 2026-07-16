12 shootings in the GTA, so CBC focuses on 78-year-old gun collector instead

Article by Rebel News staff.

Last weekend, there were 12 shootings in the Greater Toronto Area. Two people were murdered at the Salsa on St. Clair Festival, where the gangland violence was captured on cellphone footage that made it impossible to ignore.

Clearly, the subject needed to be changed: enter Inky Mark.

The RCMP raided the Dauphin, Manitoba home of former Reform and Conservative MP Inky Mark, 78, on July 7, seizing 439 firearms, an antique cannon, and more than $300,000 in cash. He was jailed for two days.

In terms of coverage, CBC gave the story nearly as much attention as the Toronto murders.

Ezra Levant reacted on Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, and he wasn't buying the framing for a second.

Mark has been a publicly known gun collector since the early 1970s. He told CBC outside his home that what police seized was "50 plus years of collection" and that he has been a registered collector "since day one."

Ezra noted that when someone collects 400 firearms over 50 years, it would be remarkable if the paperwork on every single one was perfect — particularly given that the government has repeatedly waved a wand and reclassified previously legal firearms as prohibited.

"Show me the man, I'll find you the crime," he said. "You show me 439 guns and a cannon, they'll find something."

As for the cannon, Ezra was unmoved by the threat it posed. "Hard to see a cannon being used at the salsa festival gangland shootings," he said. "People would probably spot it."

Mark admitted to CBC that he illegally transferred three firearms but denied trafficking. The RCMP said it may take several weeks to determine how many of the seized weapons were illegally possessed — suggesting the case rests largely on paperwork rather than criminal intent.

One detail in the CBC story caught Ezra's attention.

Google Maps imagery from May 2024 showed a sign near Mark's property reading "Trudeau confiscating all your guns," something the CBC made mention of.

"The CBC knows an enemy when they see one," Ezra said. "There was a political sign they didn't like. Take his guns. Let's stop talking about those gangland shootings in Toronto."

Meanwhile, local city councillor and deputy mayor Mike Cole — who has been calling for a stronger police response for years — was blunt at the scene of the festival shooting.

"These thugs must be caught," he said. "No bail. Put them away for 20 years."

"The CBC is earning their $1.5 billion from the government," Ezra said. "Their job is to distract from gang crime. And they know just how to do it."