12-year-old student suspended for ‘there are only two genders’ shirt hits setback in court

A middle school student from Massachusetts, Liam Morrison, who brought legal action against his school and town after being dismissed for wearing a t-shirt stating, "There are only two genders", encountered a setback in his bid to voice his beliefs within the school environment.

This Wednesday, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts in Boston denied the preliminary injunction sought by Morrison's lawyers, which aimed to prevent the school from inhibiting Morrison's expression of his views on gender before a final court decision, the Daily Wire reported.

Logan Spena, the legal counsel from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) representing Morrison, explained that they were seeking an immediate court order to allow Morrison to express his views for the remainder of the school year. He underscored that Morrison is pursuing his right to express his own opinion, in a respectful manner, on a topic of significant public interest: the relationship between sex and gender.

In late April, 12-year-old Morrison narrated to the Middleborough School Council how he was compelled to leave John T. Nichols Jr. Middle School because he refused to change his controversial t-shirt. He expressed his astonishment at the unexpected fallout from wearing his t-shirt, which led to an uncomfortable discussion with two adults and his eventual removal from the school.

Morrison questioned the basis for considering his t-shirt offensive and asked why a protected class's sentiments should supersede his rights. He cited the presence of Pride flags and diversity posters in the school, which he accepted as others' rights to express their beliefs.

“I never thought that the shirt I wore to school on March 21 would lead me to speak with you today,” Morrison said. “On that Tuesday morning, I was taken out of gym class to sit down with two adults for what turned out to be a very uncomfortable talk. I was told that people were complaining about the words on my shirt and the shirt was making some students feel unsafe.”

“I was told that I would need to remove my shirt before I could return to class,” he added. “When I nicely told them that I didn’t want to do that, they called my father. Thankfully, my dad, supportive of my decisions, came to pick me up.”

“What did my shirt say?” he asked. “Five simple words: ‘There are only two genders.’ Nothing harmful. Nothing threatening. Just a statement I believe to be a fact.”

“I have been told that my shirt was targeting a protected class,” he said. “Who is this protected class? Are their feelings more important than my rights? I don’t complain when I see Pride flags and diversity posters hung throughout the school. Do you know why? Because others have a right to their beliefs just as I do.”

Middleborough Public Schools Superintendent Carolyn Lyons clarified in an email that Morrison's t-shirt violated the school dress code as it allegedly targeted students belonging to a protected class, specifically in the context of gender identity.

Morrison's subsequent attempt to wear another t-shirt stating, "There are censored genders", was also rejected by the school.

“The school has other rules on what students can wear that it is allowed to enforce,” Spena said. “Liam’s not asking to literally wear whatever he wants, but he is asking to do what other students are already allowed to do, which is express their view on this topic in a non-disruptive manner. No matter what you think about the gender issue, it’s pretty remarkable that a school can punish a student for protesting censorship in America today.”