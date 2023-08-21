Fourteen U.S. cities set 'target' to reduce meat, dairy, and private vehicles by 2030

C40 Cities

Fourteen large cities in the United States have joined forces with the international environmental coalition known as the “C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group.”

This collaboration has set forth a target for 2030, including goals such as “0 kg [of] meat consumption, 0 kg [of] dairy consumption, 3 new clothing items per person per year, 0 private vehicles” owned, and “1 short-haul return flight (less than 1500 km) every 3 years per person.”

The organization, led and largely funded by Democrat billionaire Michael Bloomberg, consists of nearly 100 cities globally. Its American membership includes major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami, the Federalist reports.

These targets were outlined in C40’s 2019 report, “The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5°C World,” and were reemphasized in 2023. However, media coverage of these objectives has been limited, and those who have commented on them have faced strong criticism from so-called “fact-checkers.”

AFP Fact Check countered conservative commentator Glenn Beck's interpretation, stating that the recommendations regarding meat and dairy bans and restrictions on travel and clothing were “not policy recommendations.”

The C40's report indeed includes a paragraph emphasizing that the targets are not to be wholesale adopted but are reference points for cities to reflect on emission-reduction alternatives.

Despite this, recent events have shown alignment with C40's vision. For instance, New York City is set to begin limiting meat and dairy served in public institutions. Simultaneously, the U.K. and France have initiated bans on gas-powered vehicles and short-haul flights to reduce carbon emissions.

The World Economic Forum (WEF), a supporter of C40 Cities, launched “The Great Reset” in 2020, aiming to leverage the COVID-19 pandemic to enact global societal changes to tackle climate change.

Critics rightly argue this approach focuses more on social control rather than genuine concern for the environment, citing the lifestyle choices of some globalist leaders.