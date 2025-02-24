200k Canadians sign petition to revoke Elon Musk’s Canadian citizenship over Trump support

Tens of thousands of Canadians have signed a petition on revoking Elon Musk’s citizenship, earning support from at least one New Democrat MP.

MP Charlie Angus, an outspoken critic of Musk, sponsored the petition last week over the Tesla CEO's alleged erasure of Canadian sovereignty. The eccentric billionaire works alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, leading the Department of Government Efficiency.

It asks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to revoke his citizenship and Canadian passport, reported the Globe and Mail. Musk is a native of South Africa but has a Regina-born mother.

The radical left wants to strip @elonmusk of his Canadian citizenship.



Never forget, they maintain that terrorists can remain naturalized Canadians. https://t.co/HZexEblB2i — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 23, 2025

“Elon Musk has engaged in activities that go against the national interest of Canada,” reads the online petition. “He has used his wealth and power to influence our elections.”

Nanaimo, B.C. author Qualia Reed initiated the petition last Thursday, and has reached 193,320 signatures as of 2 p.m. EST Monday.

Last month, Musk used his social media platform X to comment on Canadian politics. His endorsement of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre followed the hurling of insults at Trudeau, calling him an “insufferable tool” for bashing Trump’s election win.

MP Angus earlier called on Elections Canada to investigate Musk and X over concerns of election interference. “He has formed alliances with right-wing populist leaders, amplified extremist influencers and spread hate disinformation towards marginal groups,” Angus wrote in a letter.

The member of Parliament said if not for the prorogation of all federal business, he would call for committee hearings into the matter.

NDP MP Charlie Angus attacks U.S. President Trump, calling him a “convicted felon and known predator” and accuses him of using tariffs to “break us as a people.”



He also labels Elon Musk an “oligarch” whose “hate algorithms” threaten Canada. pic.twitter.com/6yEzGY2daK — Juno News (@junonewscom) January 31, 2025

Parliamentary e-petitions began in 2015, with very few likely to receive certification from the House of Commons. It must have 500 or more signatures to receive a formal government response.

The House of Commons website says petitions are useful, as they “draw attention to an issue of public interest or concern” or “request” action on an item of public interest. The Feds are not under any legal obligation to change its policies following debate.

Prime Minister Trudeau prorogued Parliament on January 6 to avoid a snap election, though one is expected after his successor is chosen on March 9.

The House of Commons is slated to resume sitting March 24. The e-petition is taking signatures through June 20.