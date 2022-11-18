20-year-old hockey player barred from entering NHL over assault when he was 14

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies examined the story of a young hockey player who is effectively being banned from the NHL due to previously assaulting and harassing a child with special needs when he was 14 years old.

As stated by David, "Now first things first: What Miller did to Meyer-Crothers was despicable and truly beyond the pale. He physically assaulted Isaiah, forced him to eat a contaminated foodstuff, and repeatedly call him the N-word … It is equal parts saddening and infuriating that this sort of behaviour can still exist today. Really, what the hell was Miller thinking?"

He went on to say, "If any organization should know about second chances and ultimate sins, surely it is the Boston Bruins hockey club. I speak specifically of Craig MacTavish. MacTavish was drafted in 1978 by the Bruins and played two full seasons for the club. MacTavish is known for being the last player in the NHL to play without a helmet. But he’s also known for something else: For a 12-month period, he never played any hockey games at all. That’s because MacTavish was doing prison time given that he was found guilty of vehicular homicide."

David further said, "I would argue that his sentence was a joke. But nevertheless, after paying his debt to society, was Craig MacTavish cancelled by the NHL? Oh, hardly. He enjoyed a splendid playing career lasting almost two decades. He played for a total of five NHL clubs and actually got to hoist the Stanley Cup in 1994 as a member of the New York Rangers."

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the whole episode and to gain access to all of our exclusive full-length shows, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.