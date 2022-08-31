270% increase in puberty blockers for children in Florida between 2017-2021

According to the state's health-care administration, the number of adolescents receiving pharmaceutical and/or surgical treatments for gender dysphoria vastly outnumbers the amount of kids receiving behavioural treatments for gender dysphoria.

From 2017 to 2021, there was an astonishing 270% rise in the amount of children who received treatment for puberty blockers in the state of Florida, according to The Florida Standard.

This data, collected from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), pales in comparison to the 63% increase in children who have received therapy for gender dysphoria under Florida Medicaid.

As well, a 166% increase was found in the amount of children receiving testosterone treatments and 110% increase in estrogen treatments. 

From 2017 to 2021, there was an increase in children as young as 16 who received irreversible surgical procedures in the Medicaid population. Between 2017 and 2020, only three children underwent such procedures. But in 2021 alone, the number was 12 children — which represents a 1,100% increase,” Florida Standard reports.

According to the ACHA, the amount of adolescents receiving pharmaceutical and/or surgical treatments for gender dysphoria far outweighs the amount of kids receiving behavioural health treatments for gender dysphoria.

