2,000 worshippers, 0 hate: Inside Sean Feucht’s West Kelowna worship concert after city blocked its permit

After dragging its heels on a permit decision, the City of West Kelowna officially blocked American Christian musician Sean Feucht’s Let Us Worship concert from taking place at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre in Memorial Park.

The move was consistent with eight other jurisdictions across the country that used “safety concerns” as their excuse for denying or revoking permits for the peaceful event following far-left tantrums demanding they do so.

Many Christians shunned by West Kelowna after a bigoted campaign to cancel a peaceful worship concert, relocated to the nearby Joe Rich area last night.

Here they take communion deemed "unsafe" and "hate" by their accusers.



According to the City’s Chief Administrative Officer, Ron Bowles, approximately 2,000 attendees were expected, a count similar to the Music in the Park and Westside Daze events that took place at the same location this year. But Bowles also claimed a whopping 1,000 protesters against the worship concert were expected and that this number, combined with attendees, would cause a potential issue for the fire department, making them unable to grant the permit.

Rebel News inquired as to how they came up with such a high protest figure and how allowing anti-worship event protesters to dictate the cancellation of a Christian event aligns with the city’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity. The city neglected to respond.

Nevertheless, despite Feucht’s worship team having to scramble for a last-second alternative, the worship event lived on. Close to 2,000 Christians and freedom of religion supporters showed up to enjoy the event on a beautiful private property located just outside of Kelowna in the unincorporated Joe Rich area.

Spoiler alert: nothing hateful occurred, contrary to political, activist, and local media narratives about Feucht’s worship.

That includes Premier David Eby’s false claim that the American musician uses worship to “go against gay people,” and a hit piece written by Kelowna Capital News columnist and LGBTQ+ activist Wilbur Turner, who wrote about how Feucht isn’t a true worship leader but instead one whose concerts are actually just, “political rallying points disguised as spiritual gatherings, attacking queer and trans people, reproductive rights, and pluralism—often with coded Christian nationalist language.”

As has been the case across the nation, Rebel News was on site to cover what really happened at the event and to interview Feucht and some of the Let Us Worship attendees, including constitutional rights lawyer Marty Moore, about their thoughts on the systemic blocking of freedom of religion and expression in public spaces.