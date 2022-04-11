EXCLUSIVE: 32,000 travellers from mainland China arrived on hundreds of flights over four weeks in early 2020

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

After two years of delays, Transport Canada finally coughed up data about travellers from China at the beginning of the pandemic.

The new data, recently obtained by Rebel News through access to information filings, shows that over 32,000 travellers from China were admitted into Canada over the four weeks beginning February 13, 2020.

The weekly breakdown of the traveller data shows:

413 arrivals from mainland China between February 13 and February 20, 2020

7,621 arrivals on 29 flights between February 21 and 27, 2020

8,987 travellers on 33 flights between February 28 and March 5, 2020

9,394 travellers on 35 flights between March 6 and March 12, 2020

In total, that's 32,415 arrivals from mainland China landed in Canadian airports over 28 days.

The documents note that the in-bound flights were primarily aboard Chinese airlines after Air Canada suspended flights to and from China at the end of January 2020.

READ THE DOCUMENTS HERE (PART 1, PART 2, PART 3):