418 travellers were kept for at least an extra day in quarantine hotels AFTER testing negative

The number encompassed just three weeks of data in late November and early December 2021.

Not only have thousands of innocent, healthy Canadian citizens been forcibly confined against their will in Trudeau's 2-star COVID jails while they awaited a negative COVID test, but many were incarcerated for longer than the government demanded.

The shocking information comes from an order paper response to a question asked by NDP MP for the BC riding of Skeena-Bulkley Valley, Taylor Bachrach, who asked the Public Health Agency of Canada how many Canadians or permanent residents had not been allowed to leave their quarantine facility after testing negative for covid upon arrival to Canada since Nov 21, 2021.

According to the response from PHAC:

418 travellers lodged in a quarantine facility due to travel to an Omicron country of interest were released from a designated quarantine facility (DQF) more than one calendar day after receiving their negative test result.

Bachrach's question, posed December 14, 2021, covered a timeline of just 23 days, resulting in an average of 18 Canadians per day serving an extra 24 hours of COVID confinement.

On December 15, 2021, Trudeau's government changed the entry rules to allow fully vaccinated travellers to skip a stay in a public health hotel while awaiting COVID test results.