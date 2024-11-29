4.9M foreigners are supposed to leave Canada by Dec 2025 — will they?

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

An astonishing number of foreigners living in Canada will see their permits for being in the country expire by December 31, 2025. Nearly five million people will need to leave Canada, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre revealed.

“I still almost can't believe it,” Ezra Levant said on the Thursday edition of The Ezra Levant Show. “I do believe it, but I'm surprised by it.”

It's an “astonishing number,” Levant added, describing it as “terrifying” to know how large of a share of the population this is. It's also a concern for the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, who threatened Canada with tariffs if the border isn't secured.

Levant was doubtful about these non-citizens deporting themselves, after all, they've been given a good deal by the Trudeau Liberals:

And by the way, Trudeau and Miller say that they will not deport people. They're relying on self-deportation. That's not really a thing; I mean who would voluntarily go back to Pakistan or Syria or Afghanistan or Somalia. Would you? And I'm not even blaming them — we're the fools who let them in. If you came from a failed state, each of those countries I've just listed is a failed state, would you voluntarily go back? Actually, that's a sort of a trick question, because in many cases these so-called refugees do go back to the countries where they're allegedly in danger. They go back for holidays, or to visit friends and family. So, they're not really in that much danger if they go back from time to time. So, that's the Canadian approach. We've got 4.9 million people who do not have the right to be here, even under our lax system, and they have to leave by the end of next year, 13 months from now. They ain't gonna.