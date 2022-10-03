50,000+ protest Iran's bloodthirsty regime — will Trudeau do anything?

By Raheel Raza The ABC's of Islamism Everything you wanted to know about radical Islam, but were afraid to ask. Buy Now E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Iran has been rocked by several huge protests in recent weeks since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died after being detained by Iran's morality police late last month. This young lady paid the ultimate price for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly. Incredible.

But in the aftermath of Mahsa Amini’s death, demonstrations have spread to all of Iran’s 31 provinces and indeed to cities around the world. Millions of people are making it known they are sick and tired of Iran’s theocratic government, one that is equal parts dictatorial and misogynistic.

More than 50,000 protesters assembled in Richmond Hill, Ont., most of them ex-pat Iranians, to send a message to the regime and its murderous mullahs: enough is enough.

But two questions spring to mind:

1. What can Canada do to help the Iranian people in Iran? 2. Conspicuous by his absence at the Saturday demonstration was the Liberal MP for Richmond Hill, Majid Jowhari. That does not come as a surprise, really. Inexplicably, Jowhari is on record as someone who supports the Iranian regime. What a disgrace.

Indeed, for weeks now, dozens of courageous Iranians demonstrating in Iran have been murdered. Thousands more have been imprisoned for daring to take a rebellious stance against the repulsive regime in Tehran.

In the days and weeks to follow, we will see if this is the beginning of regime change in Iran – or if the mullahs will continue to brutally snuff out and imprison dissenters.

Meanwhile, back on Canadian soil, don’t expect the Liberal MP for the federal riding of Richmond Hill to do anything tangible for Iranians. He supports the world’s biggest state-sponsor of terrorism. Indeed, for the Persian Canadians living in the riding of Richmond Hill and in Canada at large, with “friends” like Majid Jowhari, who needs enemies?

Addendum: it turns out Jowhari did drop by the protest, although organizers refused to let him speak and knock us down with a feather: he has (apparently) switched sides!

This is what he tweeted:

To the women and men fighting on the streets of Iran and across the world, I stand with you as I attended the nationally scheduled protest in Richmond Hill, for the freedom movement and current uprising in Iran.