$50 Million Hopped Away: Ottawa Paid $6.25M Per Job to Push Crickets on Canadians

Aspire Food Group received a $50 million handout, creating only eight jobs before receivership.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   September 18, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

Aspire Food Group, London, Ontario's "success story," is anything but. $50 million of your money was funneled into a company whose big idea was crickets for dinner.

Ottawa granted Aspire an $8.5 million repayable contribution. Farm Credit Canada added a $37.5 million loan in 2022 and another $4 million loan in 2024.

No one wanted to eat bugs, despite government attempts to convince us they were the future of dinner.

Aspire pledged 87 jobs, but only created eight. Taxpayers paid $6.25 million per job. In May 2025, Aspire entered receivership, leaving no jobs or money, only Ottawa's excuses.

Aspire has repaid only $1 million of the $8.5 million government contribution, with the remaining $7.5 million lost. The $41.5 million in two loans is unlikely to be recovered.

Worse still, Agriculture Canada never studied consumer demand for insects, spending millions on an unrequested experiment. Health Canada approved cricket powder in 2016 without public consultation.

Canadians face soaring grocery bills, with overall inflation at 1.9% and food prices up 3.5% (meat up 7.2% year-over-year). While families struggle to afford real food, the Liberals propose cricket protein.

Despite Aspire's costly failure, the government still showcases the company on its ISED "Stories to Inspire" website. What exactly is inspiring: anxiety over wasted tax dollars, or disgust that insects are offered as a solution to inflated grocery bills, exacerbated by government policies?

Here’s the truth: Canadians reject insects in protein shakes. This wasn't about demand but elite ideology, using our money to socially engineer diets while they enjoy ribeye.

And it failed.

For true food security, the government should support Canadian farmers by cutting taxes, reducing red tape, and ending trade wars, rather than funding cricket startups. Let them feed Canadians.

Because Canadians don’t want bugs. We want beef, bread, eggs, milk, and produce — food we can actually afford.

PETITION: I Won't Eat Bugs!

31,883 signatures
Goal: 40,000 signatures
meta-img

The normalization of bug eating must be stopped. If you are repulsed by the thought of incorporating bugs into your diet and are tired of the endless bug eating propaganda, sign the petition.

Will you sign?

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

