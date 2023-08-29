50% of transgender inmates in Wisconsin prisons convicted of sexual offenses, according to data

Creative Commons

According to data released by the Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project, 50% of transgender inmates in Wisconsin's prison system have been found guilty of at least one charge related to sexual abuse or assault.

The information, which was sourced from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections through a public records request in April 2022 and later reported by the Daily Caller, reveals that 81 out of 161 transgender inmates in women's prisons have a record involving sexual abuse.

The Daily Caller reports:

Details were not disclosed by the DOC regarding how many transgender inmates applied to a women’s facility and the number of requests granted, according to the documents. The prison system also did not provide how many had transferred with sex crimes on their record or how many were charged while in prison. -Daily Caller

The documents do not provide information on any additional offenses that the transgender inmates might have committed, nor do they specify if there are multiple convictions related to sex crimes.

“The transgender issue isn’t just about women in sports, which seems to be the context people are most comfortable talking about the transgender contagion in,” Mike Howell, director of the Heritage Foundation Oversight Project, said in a statement to the Daily Caller. “This data shows a much uglier truth, that sexual crime and transgenderism are linked.”

The report further points out that in June, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court's decision in favor of transgender inmate Kesha Williams, a biological male. Williams had filed a lawsuit against Fairfax County jail for discrimination after being placed in an all-male facility.

The Fourth Circuit ruled that the jail had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by not offering treatment for "gender dysphoria" and by permitting harassment from other inmates.