60% of Canadians say they're worse off than in 2020 as cost of essentials soars

A new nationwide survey shows what most Canadians already know from their grocery bills and utility statements: life is harder today than it was before the pandemic — and households are running out of room to cut.

Harris & Partners, a Licensed Insolvency Trustee firm, polled more than 1,200 Canadians this summer and found:

60.7% say they are financially worse off now than they were in 2020.

89.4% say the cost of essentials such as food, rent, and utilities has become harder to manage in the past 12 months.

“This isn’t about trimming luxuries anymore,” said Joshua Harris, CEO of Harris & Partners. “When nine in ten Canadians say even the basics have become harder to afford, it shows many are struggling just to get by.”

The last year has seen sharp increases in groceries, housing, energy, and transportation costs, while wages remain largely stagnant. Harris notes the result is a squeeze that leaves families cutting back not on vacations or dining out, but on food, heat, and rent.

“We are seeing a pattern where rising prices are outpacing income growth,” Harris said. “It’s not about whether you buy a new phone — it’s about whether you can keep the lights on and put dinner on the table.”

The firm also warns that the crisis isn’t just financial. The constant anxiety over bills and essentials is dragging down mental health across the country.

“Constantly worrying about money is exhausting,” Harris explained. “We’re hearing from more Canadians who feel they are at breaking point.”

Harris & Partners says affordability must be addressed head-on, whether through fairer wage growth or targeted relief for households most battered by inflation.

“Canadians are doing their best to adapt, but these rising costs are out of their control,” Harris said. “Without meaningful action, we risk leaving a growing number of households unable to meet even their most basic needs.”

The survey was conducted in August 2025 and included responses from 1,210 Canadians aged 18 and older.