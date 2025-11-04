647,000 families paid for it — but no job guarantee: the Stellantis scandal blows open

It was the kind of exchange that should make every taxpayer furious. At the Commons industry committee, Conservative MP Raquel Dancho asked Industry Minister Mélanie Joly one simple question: how many Canadian jobs did the Liberals buy with their $11-billion subsidy to Stellantis?

💰💰🤑Over 647,000 Canadian families had to work an entire year for the Liberal govt to provide up to $11 billion to Stellantis.



There was no explicit jobs guarantee attached to the funds. So Stellantis took the money and ran to the USA.



“Was it 3,000 jobs? Yes or no?”

Joly couldn’t — or wouldn’t — answer. Hiding behind “commercial sensitivity,” she refused to confirm any job numbers tied to the Brampton retooling agreement, even as Stellantis shifts production to Illinois.

Dancho reminded her that other contracts, like the Windsor battery plant deal, openly listed job guarantees. “Surely you can tell us if there was a 3,000-person jobs guarantee for Brampton,” she pressed. Joly’s reply? “You’re falling into the trap of trying to find a problem where there’s none.”

Except there is a problem: billions handed out, with no enforceable strings attached.

Dancho summed it up: “Over 647,000 Canadian families had to work an entire year to cover your government’s contribution to Stellantis, and there is no explicit jobs guarantee anywhere.”

Joly tried to claim the goal was to “protect jobs,” but that rings hollow when production is heading south.

The bottom line: the Liberals poured more than $11 billion into a multinational automaker, can’t confirm how many jobs they secured, and now blame “commercial sensitivity” for their silence.