SHEILA GUNN REID | 75% of Blairmore residents want a coal mine — so why are outside activists allowed to block it?

About this Episode

Tonight on The Gunn Show, Robbie Picard joins me to discuss the growing backlash from rural Albertans who are tired of being talked down to by people who don’t live there, don’t work there and won’t suffer the economic fallout if these projects are killed.

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