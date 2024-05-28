91,000 government cellphones unused for months after work-from-home orders

According to the audit, as first reported by Blacklock's Reporter, investigators tallied more than 840,000 phone lines for 375,000 federal employees.

An audit by Shared Services Canada found the number of dormant taxpayer-funded federal phones jumped by 65% during covid work rules.

The drastic jump of the number of phones unused for three or more months occurred between March 2020 and March 2023.

The audit, Evaluation Of Mobile Devices And Fixes Lines noted, “At the same time the service plan fees for these unused phones cost hundreds of thousands of dollars per month totaling $5.9 million in 2021 and $3 million in 2022. The average monthly cost of unused phone service plans was $253,832."

The total costs for the federal telephone lines totaled $339.6 million a year amounting to “a 73 percent increase since 2019."

