91,000 government cellphones unused for months after work-from-home orders

An audit by Shared Services Canada found the number of dormant taxpayer-funded federal phones jumped by 65% during covid work rules.

DOCUMENTS: 91,000 gov't issue cellphones fell silent after fed employees were instructed to work from home: 'The number of mobile devices unused for months increased 65%.' https://t.co/RmDsYVPq7s #cdnpoli @SSC_CA pic.twitter.com/GVy9zNi1Km — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) May 28, 2024

The drastic jump of the number of phones unused for three or more months occurred between March 2020 and March 2023.

DOCUMENTS: So many fed employees now work from home that 39% of office desk phones are "dormant" and 14% are permanently disconnected. https://t.co/8SOJFwwJ2f #cdnpoli @SSC_CA @TBS_Canada pic.twitter.com/kDWSpHJlzg — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) August 31, 2023

The audit, Evaluation Of Mobile Devices And Fixes Lines noted, “At the same time the service plan fees for these unused phones cost hundreds of thousands of dollars per month totaling $5.9 million in 2021 and $3 million in 2022. The average monthly cost of unused phone service plans was $253,832."

According to the audit, as first reported by Blacklock's Reporter, investigators tallied more than 840,000 phone lines for 375,000 federal employees.

“He promised lower cell phone prices. That didn’t happen. He promised to stabilize food prices. That didn’t happen. This is a man who wants to be Prime Minister.”



PODCAST: Blacklock’s with @AlexpiersonAMPhttps://t.co/l5IM27rxd0#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/RzkVysIyao — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) January 11, 2024

The total costs for the federal telephone lines totaled $339.6 million a year amounting to “a 73 percent increase since 2019."