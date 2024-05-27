$10K to shoot a deer? Invasive species eradication project set to cost taxpayers $12M!

PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 37,190 signatures

Goal: 100,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

British Columbia’s Sidney Island has an invasive species problem, its natural vegetation is being ravaged by European fallow deer, and the government has decided to do something about it.

Before we get into how the government decided to tackle this problem, I wondered how much it would cost someone with no hunting experience to get equipped and head out there to help reduce the invasive species population.

A budget friendly rifle and scope combination suitable for hunting can be had for less than $1000, basic marksmanship training will cost you about $500 and your remaining gear, including ammunition, will likely set you back another $500 or so.

If you aren’t from the area, you may have to fly in and arrange ground transportation, food, and a place to stay, which can be easily managed for under $1500.

Ultimately, for less than $3500, a complete rookie could be hunting European fallow deer on Sidney Island in a few weeks time.

You might expect experienced and equipped experts to be able to manage a large-scale deer culling at a better price than $3500 to kill a deer, right? You’d be wrong. And if you know how government operates, especially this federal government, you won’t be all that shocked by the astounding price of nearly $10,000 spent per deer killed to date.

As part of the $12-million Fur to Forest program, Parks Canada employed foreign sharpshooters and expensive hunting techniques on Sidney Island. Eighteen native black-tailed deer were mistakenly killed.https://t.co/TE7QXQJ1m4 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) May 23, 2024

The outlandish plan includes foreign sharpshooters firing restricted firearms, sometimes out of a helicopter, and to date these so-called marksmen have accidentally killed 18 domestic black-tailed deer (which is illegal by the way) and have only eliminated some 84 of the targeted species despite costing $800,000.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the project, which hopes to eradicate some 300-900 of the unwanted deer species, is expected to cost taxpayers a staggering $12M in total according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

It is worth noting that a group of local hunters managed to kill 54 deer with no government intervention and at no cost to taxpayers, with many wondering why they weren’t intrusted with the job.

To break down this deer debacle, I was joined by Franco Terrazzano, the federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Law-abiding firearms owners, like hunters, are an integral part of preserving Canada’s natural wilderness, but the Canadian government under Justin Trudeau continues to attack their rights and to undermine this element of our Canadian heritage.