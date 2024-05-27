$10K to shoot a deer? Invasive species eradication project set to cost taxpayers $12M!
British Columbia’s Sidney Island has an invasive species problem, its natural vegetation is being ravaged by European fallow deer, and the government has decided to do something about it.
Before we get into how the government decided to tackle this problem, I wondered how much it would cost someone with no hunting experience to get equipped and head out there to help reduce the invasive species population.
A budget friendly rifle and scope combination suitable for hunting can be had for less than $1000, basic marksmanship training will cost you about $500 and your remaining gear, including ammunition, will likely set you back another $500 or so.
If you aren’t from the area, you may have to fly in and arrange ground transportation, food, and a place to stay, which can be easily managed for under $1500.
Ultimately, for less than $3500, a complete rookie could be hunting European fallow deer on Sidney Island in a few weeks time.
You might expect experienced and equipped experts to be able to manage a large-scale deer culling at a better price than $3500 to kill a deer, right? You’d be wrong. And if you know how government operates, especially this federal government, you won’t be all that shocked by the astounding price of nearly $10,000 spent per deer killed to date.
The outlandish plan includes foreign sharpshooters firing restricted firearms, sometimes out of a helicopter, and to date these so-called marksmen have accidentally killed 18 domestic black-tailed deer (which is illegal by the way) and have only eliminated some 84 of the targeted species despite costing $800,000.
If that wasn’t bad enough, the project, which hopes to eradicate some 300-900 of the unwanted deer species, is expected to cost taxpayers a staggering $12M in total according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
It is worth noting that a group of local hunters managed to kill 54 deer with no government intervention and at no cost to taxpayers, with many wondering why they weren’t intrusted with the job.
To break down this deer debacle, I was joined by Franco Terrazzano, the federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
Law-abiding firearms owners, like hunters, are an integral part of preserving Canada’s natural wilderness, but the Canadian government under Justin Trudeau continues to attack their rights and to undermine this element of our Canadian heritage.
