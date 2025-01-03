$150 million Green Slush Fund scandal: Federal report exposes cronyism, corruption, and chaos at disbanded agency

A damning federal report has unveiled gross mismanagement and conflict-of-interest breaches at Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), a federal agency disbanded in June 2024. As first reported by Blacklock's Reporter, the Privy Council document detailed a pattern of insider dealing, cronyism, and financial misconduct that cost taxpayers over $150 million.

Shocking!



Official documents revealed that Trudeau's Department was fully aware of the "web of conflicts" at the liberal green slush fund.



They knew that upwards of $150 million was being voted towards companies of liberal insiders.



Liberal corruption has no end. pic.twitter.com/UYYmTLHZ0M — Rick Perkins (@RickPerkinsMP) January 2, 2025

The PCO report, titled Executive Summary: Problems At SDTC, described the agency as plagued by a "lack of governance and a continuous cycle of executive mismanagement." Established in 2001 to fund green research and development projects, SDTC was abruptly dissolved on June 4, 2024, following a mass resignation of its directors and a federal audit that uncovered 186 conflicts of interest.

OH WOW: Conservatives pass a motion to have Guilbeault appear at Committee to explain why a company he has shares in and worked at for 10 years got 200 million in subsidies from the Green Slush Fund:



"Given Minister Steven Guilbeault previously served as strategic advisor for… pic.twitter.com/1feJhLXMny — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 8, 2024

Executive performance and bonuses at SDTC were tied to the volume and speed of funding approvals. This structure allegedly incentivized reckless spending and fueled internal conflicts.

“SDTC has spent $150 million in funding initiatives that are likely non-compliant and also appeared to show major conflicts of interest,” the Privy Council concluded.

"BECAUSE I'M A WOMAN": Andrée-Lise Méthot of Cycle Capital and Green Slush Fund board member, aided by clownish Liberal MP Nathan Erskine-Smith, says it is sexism to ask her why she voted to give her own companies millions in subsidies in violation of ethics laws.



🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/JvPr2wDmzF — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 28, 2024

Whistleblowers alleged a culture of favouritism, citing examples such as the hiring of a childhood friend of the CEO's husband for a senior role. The report described an agency in turmoil, with high turnover and employee dissatisfaction. Over 20 staff members resigned within a year, while others reported stress-related absences.

The Green Slush Fund hearings are getting stupid



Michael Cooper: I simply said, you managed to table a bunch of documents with this committee, will you also just hand them over to the RCMP?



Andrée-Lise Méthot of Cycle Capital: I do not understand your question. pic.twitter.com/07tTT3yNMi — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 28, 2024

Despite these revelations, former executives defended the agency's work. Sheryl Urie, SDTC's vice president of finance, testified at a Commons committee in June, claiming the program benefited Canadians.

CPC's Rick Perkins says Guilbeault "stuffed his pockets" with green slush fund money through his financial holdings in the corporate eco-welfare case Cycle Capital. pic.twitter.com/7Cl29nzSR4 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) November 19, 2024

Parliament passed a June 10 motion demanding all records related to the SDTC controversy, but Cabinet has yet to comply. The lack of transparency has sparked a prolonged Opposition filibuster, stalling House proceedings since late September.