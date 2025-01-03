$150 million Green Slush Fund scandal: Federal report exposes cronyism, corruption, and chaos at disbanded agency

The Green Slush Fund has been enveloped in controversy over concerns surrounding conflicts of interest, mismanagement, and lack of transparency.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  January 03, 2025

A damning federal report has unveiled gross mismanagement and conflict-of-interest breaches at Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), a federal agency disbanded in June 2024. As first reported by Blacklock's Reporter, the Privy Council document detailed a pattern of insider dealing, cronyism, and financial misconduct that cost taxpayers over $150 million.

The PCO report, titled Executive Summary: Problems At SDTC, described the agency as plagued by a "lack of governance and a continuous cycle of executive mismanagement." Established in 2001 to fund green research and development projects, SDTC was abruptly dissolved on June 4, 2024, following a mass resignation of its directors and a federal audit that uncovered 186 conflicts of interest.

Executive performance and bonuses at SDTC were tied to the volume and speed of funding approvals. This structure allegedly incentivized reckless spending and fueled internal conflicts.

“SDTC has spent $150 million in funding initiatives that are likely non-compliant and also appeared to show major conflicts of interest,” the Privy Council concluded.

Whistleblowers alleged a culture of favouritism, citing examples such as the hiring of a childhood friend of the CEO's husband for a senior role. The report described an agency in turmoil, with high turnover and employee dissatisfaction. Over 20 staff members resigned within a year, while others reported stress-related absences.

Despite these revelations, former executives defended the agency's work. Sheryl Urie, SDTC's vice president of finance, testified at a Commons committee in June, claiming the program benefited Canadians.

Parliament passed a June 10 motion demanding all records related to the SDTC controversy, but Cabinet has yet to comply. The lack of transparency has sparked a prolonged Opposition filibuster, stalling House proceedings since late September.

