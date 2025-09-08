$2.1 Million in proven fraud at Global Affairs Canada — and that’s just what they admit to

Canada is broke. But it’s not because you don’t pay enough taxes. It’s because Ottawa is wasting and mismanaging what you’ve already given them.

Global Affairs Canada’s own fraud reports—obtained through Access to Information thanks to your generosity at RebelInvestigates.com—show $2,178,386.55 in taxpayer dollars lost to outright fraud, theft, and scams between 2020 and 2025.

This isn’t speculation. This isn’t a matter of “bad policy choices.” This is money proven to have been misappropriated.

The Big Hits

Somalia (2023): $327,834 stolen through “unauthorized personal use” of Canadian-funded assets.

Mali (2021): $186,661 in “fictitious expenses”—phantom bills for work that never happened.

Jordan (2020): $168,822 gone in “collusion”.

Syria (2024): $137,768 lost in a so-called “data breach”.

Uganda (2022): $94,997 embezzled.

Sudan (2023): $93,573 vanished under the catch-all label “other”.

Those six cases alone make up more than half the total losses.

Repeat Offenders

Nigeria: $45,928 in fake expenses, $1,344 impersonation scam, $87 extortion, and multiple thefts.

Mozambique: $13,089 fictitious bills, $988 in “mischaracterized expenses,” $15,608 more in shady claims, plus bribes and conflicts of interest.

Ghana: $44,772 collusion, $10,029 “other,” $3,471 cash theft, and more padded wages.

Bangladesh: $3,084 procurement fraud, $1,600 and $1,875 in fictitious expenses, $732 more in procurement scams.

These aren’t one-offs. They’re patterns.

Nickel-and-Dime Grifts

And then there are the petty frauds.

Niger (2024): $2 theft of assets. Yes, Ottawa logged it. But didn't do anything about it.

Burkina Faso (2023): $80 in “other”.

Mozambique (2024): A $137 bribe.

Pakistan: multiple “other” and “conflict of interest” claims, each under $6,000.

Each small case might look trivial, but together, they helped push the total over $2.1 million.

By Fraud Type

Fictitious / Overstated Expenses: The single biggest category, spanning Mali, Nigeria, Rwanda, Haiti, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, and more.

Collusion: Jordan, Ghana, Sudan, and Somalia had insiders teaming up to skim money.

Theft (cash or assets): Syria, Uganda, Iraq, Kenya, Zambia, etc.

Bribery / Kickbacks: Mozambique, Benin, Sierra Leone, Uganda.

Procurement Fraud: Iraq, Nigeria, DR Congo, Bangladesh.

This isn’t a one-off scandal. It’s systemic rot.

The Political Failure

And who was supposed to be in charge? Mélanie Joly. From 2021 to 2025, she oversaw Global Affairs while $2.1 million disappeared into scams. Was she fired? Of course not. She was promoted. Joly is now Minister of Industry, in charge of fixing Canada’s bleeding economy. What could possibly go wrong?

Now Anita Anand holds the Foreign Affairs file. Has she fixed the leaks? Fired anyone? Recovered the money? Not a chance. Canadians are told instead to cancel their Disney+ subscriptions, skip a coffee, and pay more taxes while bureaucrats overseas loot the till.

And Don’t Forget the “Legal” Waste

That $2.1 million is proven misappropriation. But it’s just the tip of the iceberg. Because then there’s the waste that Ottawa signs off on with a smile. Like Trudeau’s government dumping $573,500,000 into offshore gender-responsive economic development and climate projects.

Legal? Yes. Sensible? No. Beneficial to Canadians? Not in the slightest.

The Bottom Line

Canada isn’t broke because you don’t pay enough. Canada is broke because of them. Fraud, theft, collusion, waste, and ministers who fail upward.

That’s why we need a DOGE North, a watchdog with real teeth to track every dollar, expose every scam, and finally hold these ministers accountable.

Sign the petition below or at DogeNorth.com. Stop the fraud. Stop the waste. And stop letting politicians treat you like their personal ATM.