$54M federal COVID ad campaign promised a full analysis — but the report is nowhere to be found

Several weeks ago, Rebel News exposed a taxpayer-funded $54 million psychological operation unleashed on Canadians through COVID-19 advertising campaigns.

One ‘sub-campaign’ earmarked $15.3 million to target and ultimately manipulate 18- to 24-year-olds into accepting the “safe and effective” COVID-19 modified RNA vaccines by shaping their behaviour and enticing their compliance with novel pharmaceuticals still (then) in clinical trials, with liability conveniently waived.

Part of those exclusive government documents revealed that the public education campaign ran from April 1, 2021, until March 31, 2022, with its end date to be determined due to the “evolving nature of the pandemic in Canada.”

But here’s where it gets curious:

The documents say that the government “required a 'post-mortem report'” analyzing the campaign, by “combining all media channels and including in-depth analysis, context, learnings and recommendations.”

So naturally, curious minds want to know what insights, manipulations, and behavioural tactics were uncovered and detailed in that post-mortem report, and were those findings used to refine and intensify subsequent campaigns to further influence public compliance with government mandates?

So here’s the skinny… or, perhaps, the sneaky:

The office of the Information Commissioner of Canada was “unable to locate any records responsive to [the] request.”

This is a bizarre response, given Public Health’s own documents said that their operation “required” a post-mortem report, to include in-depth analysis, context, learnings and recommendations.” What gives?

When further clarification was sought, Ivan Campos (he/him), a junior analyst at the Access to Information and Privacy (ATIP) Privacy Services Directorate, explained:

"A detailed search of the network shared drives confirmed that campaign evaluations were compiled in-house using analytics that were made available to the marketing team; campaign results were analyzed on an ongoing basis and insights were used to optimize and adapt tactics for subsequent related campaigns. As such, the post-mortem report listed on page 1 of [the previous ATIP] was not required, and therefore not developed. There was no expenditure associated with the post-mortem report as confirmed through invoices related to this task authorization. As such, there is no record to provide."

A “required” report, meant to dissect a major psychological operation, was conveniently never produced? Or, maybe it was – but has been included in the secret oath signatory undertaken by Chief Medical Officer of Health of Canada, Theresa Tam, to seal information that "may embarrass" the government on their pandemic response.

Don’t forget that Tam was a major proponent of “nudges” and “rewards” for compliant citizens, undertaking various social engineering experiments such as the government's “My Why” campaign to “normalize” getting novel pharmaceutical injections.

Canadian taxpayers funded the industrial-strength mind control tactics that were unleashed onto themselves, without their knowledge or consent, and are now further left clueless as to how their behaviour was manipulated or what tactics were weaponized against them to leverage and enforce compliance, both then… and into the future.

Rebel News has since filed a complaint with the Information Commissioner of Canada, challenging the claim that no records exist and demanding a thorough investigation into this potential cover-up.

The response is also being appealed, so the fight for truth and transparency isn’t over.

If the government can dodge accountability for taxpayer-funded psyops that were used on those same taxpayers, what’s stopping them from doing it again?