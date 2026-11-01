'An internal civil war inside the BC Conservative Party': The fight over SOGI, DRIPA and land acknowledgments

Repealing British Columbia’s DRIPA and SOGI policies may be a starting point, but the new Conservative government is being urged to go further and ensure the same policies cannot return under different names.

Following the Conservative election win in B.C., the Conservatives could repeal the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) and remove SOGI resources from schools without addressing the broader policies and practices behind them.

Replacing DRIPA with a watered-down reconciliation law or removing the SOGI label while leaving gender ideology in classrooms through other programs also has its own concerns, and voters want the underlying policies addressed, not simply rebranded.

The conversation also explores divisions within the B.C. Conservative caucus over education policy, parental involvement and the extent to which schools should be able to introduce gender-related material to children.

Dallas Brodie and OneBC brought DRIPA, SOGI and land acknowledgements into the political spotlight, and their influence has reached beyond British Columbia, including Alberta’s upcoming policy debate over land acknowledgements.

The message to the new government is clear: voters expect more than symbolic repeals and want lasting policy changes and accountability.