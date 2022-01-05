'Anything is on the table': Republican lawmakers likely to impeach Joe Biden if they win majority in 2022 midterm elections

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik says that President Joe Biden could face impeachment if Republicans take over the House of Representatives in the upcoming 2022 midterms. Anything is “on the table,” she said, when asked if there will be any move to oust the Democrat from office.

“Anything is on the table when we are in the majority,” said Stefanik in a brief interview with Just The News. Stefanik’s remarks echo that of Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who said that there’s a good chance a Republican-led House could make the move over Biden’s failure to handle the southern border crisis.

“If we take the House, which I said is overwhelmingly likely, then I think we will see serious investigations of the Biden administration,” Cruz said in an episode of his podcast “Verdict with Ted Cruz.”

"We've focused like a laser on the crises in America, and what I hear from voters — even in my district in northern New York, because I represent border patrol officers who have been transferred again and again and again to the southern border — it's crisis after crisis, it's a catastrophe,” said the New York lawmaker on Monday.

"Anything is on the table when we are in the majority," Stefanik stated. "But what I believe we should focus on is conducting oversight and making sure that we're passing legislation to secure the border once and for all. The policies of the previous administration under President Trump were working."

CNN reported that illegal border crossings increased by 5% in November 2020, up by a total of 140% year on year. The Biden administration has not yet released the statistics for the illegal border crossings in December.

“My focus is on conducting oversight and making sure that we’re passing legislation that we’ve introduced,” Stefanik added. “We have numerous bills introduced to secure the border, and making sure that the border is fully funded.”

The move to potentially impeach Biden comes in the wake of two massive efforts by the Democrats to impeach Trump while he was in office. The first time Trump faced impeachment was over allegations that the former president solicited Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election.

The second impeachment occurred on January 13, 2021, a week before his presidential term expired — it was over allegations that he incited the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Although both articles of impeachment passed the House, neither effort was successful due to the Democrats failure to obtain support from two-thirds of the Senate.