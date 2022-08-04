An0maly – "Are they going to Limit our ability to farm?"

Rebel News traveled to Tampa, FL to attend the Student Action Summit, also known as SAS, an event hosted every year by Turning Point USA to help promote conservative values to college students and allow them to network with like-minded students and organizations.

Rebel reporters spoke to many key TPUSA figures, U.S. politicians, and high-profile journalists. Rebel had an exclusive interview with An0maly, a well known hip-hop artist and news analyst with a big online following. His name is a riff on the word "anomaly," but he replaces the "o" with a zero.

An0maly talked to Rebel News about his commentaries on the trucker and farmer protests happening throughout the world as a result of the "climate" policies implemented by politicians worldwide influenced by groups such as the World Economic Forum. An0maly showed concern over the policies that are looking at potentially wiping out entire industries due to the limits farmers would have.

"This is something that the whole world really needs to look at because with climate change and the emergencies that they're all declaring, and the executive orders that are going on in America, where are they going with this? Are they going to limit our ability to farm?" An0maly told Rebel News. He also gave a warning to people to ensure their activism doesn't destroy industries. "Be very careful that your activism, no matter how great you think it is, make sure it doesn't destroy entire industries and people that feed you. Talk to the farmers. Don't hate them and call them right leaning. They make your food. Let them into the conversation." An0maly told Rebel News.

An0maly also condemned the mass printing of money and lockdowns that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. He also condemned politicians like Justin Trudeau, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump as he believes they were in on the actions that devastated economies in their regions and worldwide.