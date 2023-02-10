Manny Montenegrino: 'Are we broken? The answer is yes! And who did the breaking? Justin Trudeau!'

On tonight's Ezra Levant Show, Ezra is joined by guest Manny Montenegrino who is the president and CEO of ThinkSharp Inc.

The topic was sparked by recent statements made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has described the country as "deeply genocidal" and full of flaws such as racism and sexism. However, these remarks are often made when speaking to foreign press, leading some to question the sincerity of his words.

"What do you think about the concept that Canada is broken because no one wants to say we live in a broken place. No one wants to talk down their city, their country, their family, their home. But I think it's okay to talk down the government and how the government is doing. And certainly politicians are fair game, isn't it?" Ezra asked Manny.

Manny responded with:

Yeah, absolutely. And there's two ways to define broken. There is. You know, I call it the DNA way. Does it go to the core of the person or is it, you know, little cuts and bruises and so on? So, you know, if something gets to a human's DNA, that's pretty critical if someone gets to some small bruises. So what Pierre Poilievre did did list a bunch of broken things. The passports, they all these things are small broken. But when you ask me the question, I go to the fundamental definition of Canada. And Ezra, I did a little homework. In 1967, we became Canadian citizens. I was just a teen at that time, almost 18, and my father received a certificate. And then we were called the Dominion of Canada.

"And in that certificate it reminded every immigrant what they're entitled to, and I'll list the four," Manny continued. "Number one is you're entitled to freedom of speech. You're entitled to freedom of assembly. You're entitled to freedom of religion, and you're entitled to a democratic parliament, a free democratic parliament. Now, those those were the four things that defined Canada, I'll call it the DNA of Canada."