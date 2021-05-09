Is Bill C-10 going to regulate content published on internet? | Andrew Lawton joins Ezra Levant

Canada has a regulatory body called the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission which regulates TV stations and radio stations.

Canada's Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault says that their purpose is to not just regulate content but to actually regulate who is permitted to operate as a radio station or TV station or telecommunications provider and it sounds like that may extended to content published over the internet as well.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, True North's Andrew Lawton joins Ezra Levant to talk about Bill C-10 and internet censorship.

Regarding why Bill C-10 is so dangerous, Andrew said this to Ezra:

The reality is that anything that regulates who can be a published is inherently going to regulate what can be published...I truly believe that Rebel, True North and other competitors and colleagues we have are going to become regulated by C-10 even though the government is trying to claim that it's only going after these big players like Facebook.

