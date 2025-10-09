'Body language expert' claims Carney put on 'tutorial' during Trump meeting at White House

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to a body language expert's analysis of Mark Carney's public meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office earlier this week.

President Trump praised Carney while speaking to the media on Tuesday, calling him a "world class leader" and "tough negotiator". Carney also applauded President Trump for being a "transformative" president during the public discussion, noting several of his administration's accomplishments.

Body language expert Robyn Braley discussed Carney's high stakes public meeting with the U.S. president, as reported by CTV News.

“What Carney did that was really quite masterful is he was very busy active listening,” Braley claimed.

“At that first meeting, Carney was a lot more stiff and a bit on the defensive. He allowed Donald Trump to get to him a little bit. But this time he was very relaxed and he mirrored a lot of Trump’s body language,” he said.

“He showed a lot of confidence. He was acting cool and in control, and Donald Trump didn’t faze him whatsoever," Braley continued.

Sheila questioned Braley's conclusions about Carney's body language during his meeting with President Trump. "I don't have to be a body language expert to see that leaning away, and then holding your hands in a defensive, like praying mantis posture does not exude confidence," she said.

"He looked defensive, scared, and slightly repulsed," Sheila added.

Despite previously being described as the "Trump whisperer" during an interview with CNN, Carney departed Washington, D.C. without reaching a trade deal. President Trump also made no mention of dropping tariffs while speaking to the press.

Carney has left Dominic LeBlanc, the minister in charge of Canada-U.S. trade, in Washington, D.C. to continue negotiations with the Trump administration.