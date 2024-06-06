'Boo hoo, get over it': Liberal MP heckles Conservatives amid foreign interference naming scandal

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Liberal MP Jennifer O’Connell heckled and mocked Conservatives' demands to release the names of politicians involved in a foreign interference scheme.

During a session in The House of Commons Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security, O'Connell responded "boo hoo, get over it" to a request for a point of order raised by Conservative MP Garnett Genuis.

This followed an incident where she heckled Conservative MP Frank Caputo.

"During Mr. Caputo's round at the end, Mrs. O'Connell was literally shouting at him across the floor. Now she's shouting 'boo hoo, get over it.' Respectfully, chair, I think you should call this member to order," Genuis requested to Liberal Committee Chair Ron McKinnon.

McKinnon failed to call O'Connell to order.

The exchange takes place as Liberals continue to hide the names of politicians who have been accused of foreign collusion with countries such as China and India.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland skirted a media question seeking reassurance that if Liberal MPs were complicit in foreign interference they would be booted from caucus.



A report by the federal National Security Committee of Parliamentarians on Monday revealed that multiple federal politicians knowingly participated in foreign interference schemes.

This has raised questions about whether those politicians will be named and if they will be eligible for office in the future.

So far, the Liberals have refused to release the names. On Wednesday, they did not provide an answer regarding whether the accused politicians would be able to run again.

Committee chair Liberal MP David McGuinty stated he is not in a position to determine whether the still-unidentified politicians would be allowed to run with their respective parties.

McGuinty explained that the committee members — which include representatives from all parties as well as senators — are bound by Canada’s official secrets law.

“That means if they inadvertently reveal information, they can be prosecuted…. The committee’s hands are tied,” McGuinty said on Wednesday.

The report has sparked a wave of speculation and concern in Parliament, with all opposition parties calling for action.

The security committee report released on Monday outlined several activities involving parliamentarians allegedly colluding with foreign state agents. These activities include revealing state secrets and accepting money or favours from diplomats.

One accusation involves a parliamentarian allegedly passing on confidential government information to a "known intelligence officer of a foreign state."

“If someone has actively co-operated … who had a relationship with a foreign agent, that person should be named in the shorter term and fuller allegations should be laid out and we should have due process,” Toronto Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith said, reports Global News.