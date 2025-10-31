'Bury the hatchet': Doug Ford attempts to smooth tensions after expletive-filled tirade from U.S. ambassador

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Doug Ford attempting to ease tensions after U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra reportedly launched into an expletive-filled tirade at Ontario's trade representative during an event on Monday.

Hoekstra was allegedly furious about Ontario's anti-tariff ad campaign featuring a speech from former president Ronald Reagan. The U.S. ambassador reportedly called out Doug Ford by name while letting his feelings towards Ontario's trade representative, David Paterson, be known.

The incident took place during the Canadian American Business Council’s state of the relationship event at the National Gallery of Canada, according to the CBC.

Speaking to reporters following the event, Ford attempted to downplay the confrontation and smooth tensions. "C'mon ambassador," Ford stated.

"You know something, I like him. Pete, you gotta call Dave up and apologize. It's simple. The cheese slipped off the cracker, I get it, you're ticked off, but call the guy up because you're a good guy and Dave's my champion," the premier continued.

"The guy is just instrumental in these trade deals down in Washington ... people get hot, people get heated, I get heated sometimes, but just call the guy up, bury the hatchet," Ford added.

Trade tensions between Canada and the U.S. have increased following the Ontario government's anti-tariff ad campaign, which lead President Trump to halt negotiations and increase tariffs on Canadian goods by an additional 10 percent.