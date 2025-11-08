'Canada fell hard yesterday': Devastated ostrich farm owners react to aftermath of CFIA slaughter

Drone footage showing the aftermath of the CFIA’s overnight cull of the ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms was received with anguish, anger, and disgust by the farm’s owners.

“My God, it’s a massacre,” said farm co-owner Dave Bilinski, after viewing the footage.

After a moment of silence, he went on to say: “These birds are going to be martyrs because the law, written the way it is, where a bureaucrat, or anybody from the CFIA, can come on your farm and have a suspicion that you have a disease in your animals and order the slaughter of them, is not Canada. We gotta take Canada back.”

Not a dry eye could be found among the farm owners and their loved ones on Friday morning as they processed the loss of their beloved flock.

“They didn’t need to die. They didn’t need to die; this was all ego,” said Katie Pasitney, through tears. “They died a torturous death, too… Canada fell hard yesterday. Canada fell very hard yesterday.”