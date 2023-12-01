Canada's homicide rate has increased for the fourth year in a row
Among the provinces, Manitoba had the highest homicide rate last year, followed by Saskatchewan and British Columbia, while Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador had the lowest rates.
According to recently released Statistics Canada data, Canada’s homicide rate is at the highest level since 1992, as police-reported crime continues to surge under Trudeau.
According to the number crunchers at the agency, a total of 874 people were killed in 2022, a nearly nine per cent increase over 2021 data.
Kids are getting more violent. Police reported 90 youths accused in 2022, compared with 33 the year before.
Indigenous people made up 27 percent of total homicide victims, while one-third 30 percent of the victims were identified as being "racialized people," something other than white.
While firearms-related homicides accounted for 41 percent of Canada’s homicides in 2022, similar to 2021 levels, it's not Jane and Joe Duck Hunter using their favorite, lawfully acquired hunting guns to murder anyone.
Gang violence is driving the homicide trend.
Gang-related homicides made up a quarter of homicides by 2022, what StatCan called "a large contributor to the overall national homicide increase" compared to 2021.
