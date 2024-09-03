'Canada will become a third-world country': Maxime Bernier sounds alarm on mass immigration

E-transfer (Canada):

People's Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier discussed how unsustainable mass immigration is contributing to the housing shortage and cost-of-living crisis during last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

The federal government has plans to bring in 500,000 newcomers in both 2025 and 2026, which Bernier says will only exacerbate problems with healthcare access, youth unemployment, and housing shortages.

Speaking about sparking the debate on mass immigration years ago, Bernier said, "So the debate is important all across the country, and we started that debate."

"And that was very difficult, because yes, some people were saying that we were racist because we were raising that subject. And at that time it was a taboo subject," he said.

"But when we created the PPC, I said 'there's no taboo subject for us,' and saying no to the political correctness," added the PPC leader.

Maxime Bernier says PPC is necessary to keep Poilievre 'honest'



'So Poilievre will win, he will have a majority. But we need to be there, the PPC needs to be there to keep Poilievre honest, to keep him in the right direction,' said Bernier.https://t.co/l8pYfFQbDp — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 3, 2024

Commenting on the wave of international students arriving under Justin Trudeau, Bernier said, "Usually after you study and you have your diploma, you go back home. It's normal to do that."

"You came into Canada to be able to study, and after that you go back to your country," he said.

"But all with these fake students coming from India — sorry but that's the reality — the majority of them are coming from India, and that's a kind of a fraud because we tell them, 'come in under the student international visa and after that you'll be able to apply for a permanent residency,'" said Bernier.

"But that's not the case because after you study, you have to go back. And I said it, we will need to deport them, but now Trudeau and Poilievre are looking to give them permanent residency," said the PPC leader.

"When you cheat, and when you don't respect our legislation, why will the government give them a gift by giving them permanent residency? No, you cheated, your permit has expired, you have to go home. If you don't go, we will need to deport you," he concluded.