‘Canadian Information Ecosystem’ report says Rebel News among media outlets with highest engagement

'It's maybe not astonishing that we're popular, but it's astonishing given how much money there is behind the CBC how unpopular they are,' said Ezra Levant.

  • By Rebel News
  • June 13, 2024
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed a recent report by the Canadian Digital Media Research Network that shows Rebel News to be among the leading media outlets for attracting engagement.

According to the government-funded report, "The top-5 Canadian outlets that attract the most engagement are CTV, Global News, CBC, The PostMillennial, and Rebel News. Collectively they received 64.9% of all engagement with news content.”

Speaking about the report's findings, Ezra said, "Are we really that big? I mean, I'd like to think we are, but come on, most Canadians actually haven't even heard of us."

"I don't know if you remember we took a poll a couple of years ago now, half of Canadians had heard of us. But to say that we're one of the top five dominant sources, I want to believe it," he added.

"But these folks have a purpose, a purpose is to scare the government into a) passing censorship laws, and b) most importantly, giving them more money."

Discussing the supposed "misinformation" present in the "Canadian Information Ecosystem," Ezra said, "Hey does it count as misinformation when for example the CBC state broadcaster talks at length about how vaccines are 100% safe?"

"They used to say that — safe and effective. They used to say that too. Is that ever considered misinformation or is only things that criticize the government considered misinformation?" he concluded.

The report also noted that "local news outlets received just 24.6% of all engagement with news content."

