WATCH: Poilievre rips apart Carney over 'no mandate' from voters

On the day Mark Carney was sworn in as Canada's 24th Prime Minister, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre held a press conference at the Rogers Centre. Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie attended the event and posed a question regarding the integrity of the Liberal leadership contest.

Lavoie pointed out discrepancies in the voting process, stating, "The Liberals say that nearly 400,000 people registered to vote in their leadership contest, but only 150,000 of those were verified, and they have not explained why nearly 250,000 voters were disqualified or otherwise didn't vote." She also highlighted the strikingly low support for key Liberal figures, noting that "Karina Gould only got 190 votes in her own district, and Chrystia Freeland only received 188." Lavoie then asked Poilievre, "How concerned are you about the integrity of Carney's mandate?"

WATCH: Poilievre responded that voter turnout for the Liberal leadership election was either “pathetically low,” indicating a lack of enthusiasm for Mark Carney — or it suggests “something more suspicious.” pic.twitter.com/Is1PrfzfzD — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) March 14, 2025

Poilievre responded forcefully, rejecting the idea that Carney had any democratic legitimacy. "First of all, Mr. Carney has no mandate. He has not been elected by the Canadian people. He's been installed by the Liberal establishment and Justin Trudeau's insiders," he stated. He criticized the process further, arguing that the leadership race was manipulated to shield Carney from scrutiny. "They prevented people from debating him, they've been hiding from the media because every time he answers questions he gets caught in lies or says incredibly idiotic things."

Regarding the voting turnout, Poilievre suggested two possibilities: "Those numbers are either just pathetically low because Canadians did not want to vote for a weak, conflicted Mark Carney, who had sold out the country by moving jobs and money out of Canada. Or they show something more suspicious, but unfortunately, I don't have all the details."

Cochrane goes full on LibSplaining in response to a Rebel News question and a Poilievre response (below)



Has anyone seen this explanation given anywhere by a Liberal Party spokesman?



"The 400,000 was just signing up for to go through the verification process to be allowed to… https://t.co/uidNulltEI pic.twitter.com/9bjWkNy8CZ — cbcwatcher (@cbcwatcher) March 14, 2025

Later that evening, David Cochrane, host of CBC's Power and Politics, addressed Rebel News' question. "The first question was from Rebel News, and it was about the low voter turnout in the, as they define it, Liberal leadership race," Cochrane noted. He explained that while 400,000 people initially signed up, "there was some pruning down... through the verification process," attributing the discrepancy to false registrations and verification failures.

Cochrane attempted to normalize the numbers by comparing them to the 2022 Conservative leadership race, stating, "In the leadership race that Mr. Poilievre won, about 200,000 people didn't vote. I think they had 600,000 eligible to vote, about 400,000 and something did. It was about a 65% voter turnout."

Despite these explanations, Cochrane was "merely speculating and venting possible justifications to defend the suspicious outcome." CBC, an outlet purportedly committed to journalistic objectivity, once again demonstrated its bias in its coverage of the event.