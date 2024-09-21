'Children should be our priority': Alexa Lavoie reports live from Ottawa March for Children

Yesterday's atmosphere on Parliament Hill for the "Million March for Children" against the sexualization of children in Canadian classrooms reflected a significant shift in size compared to last year’s demonstrations. Alexa Lavoie, reporting live from the scene, described the pro-family gathering as “a really, really smaller crowd than last year,” estimating about 100 attendees.

Alexa noted, “Many people are surprised, but some mentioned that it’s mostly because of the conflicts that happened on October 7th. There are a lot of people who don’t really want to risk being here and being called different names.” The pro-LGBT counter-protest, estimated at around 40 to 50 individuals, displayed aggressive rhetoric, with participants shouting accusations of “fascist” at the pro-family group.

Historically, the Million March for Children has seen diverse participation, including a significant number of Muslim Canadians. Alexa remarked, “Last year, there were actually a lot of Muslim Canadians there. It was interesting to see a common cause between Christians, Jews, and Muslims.” However, she observed, “I saw maybe three or four of them today,” indicating a notable absence.

She commented on the behaviour of the aggressive counter-protesters, “They were pretty aggressive as usual,” adding that there was “no possibility to engage with them.” Police maintained a visible presence to prevent potential confrontations, illustrating the charged atmosphere.

Alexa emphasized the importance of unity among religious groups advocating for children's rights, saying, “The last big edition of the Million March for Children happened in September 2023, and suddenly a month later we had a massive war that divided a lot of Canadians.” She urged, “We should remember that our children should be the main priority.”