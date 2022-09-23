‘China-style social credit’: ArriveCAN may go but mass surveillance is here to stay

'COVID is critical because this is what convinces people to accept, to legitimize total biometric surveillance,' said Yuval Noah Harari.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 23, 2022
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed how despite the fact that the mandatory ArriveCAN app is likely soon to become optional, the mass surveillance that was set in motion during the pandemic is just getting started.

As stated by Ezra, "It's never been about health. It's not about health, it's never been about health. So if you think that this might be ended for health reasons, you are missing the whole point. The app was not made to deal with COVID, it's the other way around. COVID was the excuse used to justify the app."

Ezra also discussed how known World Economic Forum ally Yuval Noah Harari appears laser-focused on taking digital surveillance to new levels.

As stated by Harari, "COVID is critical because this is what convinces people to accept, to legitimize total biometric surveillance. We want to stop this epidemic, we need not just to monitor people, we need to monitor what's happening under the skin."

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, to watch the whole episode and to gain access to all of our exclusive full-length shows, subscribe to RebelNews+.

