'Chinese Communist Party affiliates in the room'? Conservative MP reacts to bombshell warning from Pompeo panel in Ottawa

At the Canada Strong and Free Network conference in Ottawa, Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar issued a series of stark warnings about China’s influence in Canada following a panel discussion with former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Speaking with Rebel News after the event, Majumdar described Pompeo as “an incredible figure of history” and reflected on the impact of Donald Trump’s first presidency.

“The Donald Trump presidency has been enormously consequential,” he said, adding that the administration was “extremely disruptive, almost chaotic,” but that “many paradigms and taboos were addressed directly.”

The interview quickly shifted toward Beijing’s growing influence in Canada and whether Prime Minister Mark Carney is doing enough to confront foreign interference.

Majumdar argued that it was during the first Trump administration that Washington finally recognized the Chinese Communist Party as a major threat.

“Many people thought that you could engage China, hope that it would liberalize politically and become a better partner,” he explained. “But in that same time, it was real that China had actually [been] buying out our academic life, buying our student life, buying our businesses, creating leverage for control and dominance.”

The most shocking moment came when Majumdar accused Canada’s leadership of moving closer to Beijing despite repeated warnings from intelligence agencies.

“Today in Canada, we have the Davos man who’s in charge saying, ‘Well, listen, we need to create a strategic partnership with China on commercial, political, economic and security issues,’ which I find deeply concerning,” he said.

Majumdar also praised Pompeo’s warnings about Chinese espionage and claimed Canada faces “serious problems” that the Liberal government is “not taking seriously at all.” He further criticized Ottawa for failing to deport alleged IRGC officials despite years of pressure, calling the government’s inaction “either incompetence or by design.”