'City folk' don't know where food comes from: Lincoln Jay on Dutch Farmer Rebellion

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay joined us from the Netherlands to discuss the nation's support of the farmer rebellion against radical climate change policies being forced on them by the government.

Lincoln commented on many signs in fields reading 'help me' as well as Dutch flags being flown upside down, symbolic of a country in distress. He also spoke about how city dwellers aren't as present in the protests, because many don't understand how these policies will also directly affect them.

“They [the farmers] believe that the city folk don't understand what's happening... they don't understand where their food is coming from. It's definitely true, there is [are] people like that.”

Stay tuned for a video from the capital of Amsterdam, where we will hear from city dwellers themselves what their thoughts are on these massive protests.

