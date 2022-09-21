'Civil liberties bonfire': Attorney Keith Wilson discusses Charter rights challenge with Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by lawyer Keith Wilson to discuss his current Charter challenge revolving around the encroachment of civil liberties in Canada through the pandemic and beyond.

Wilson has focused much of his recent legal efforts on fighting Canada's federal vaccine travel mandate that he states could be reimplemented in short order at the whim of the Liberal government.

As stated by Wilson, "The court's brand is in trouble right now. By that I mean the institution of our court as one of the key elements in our democracy is not in good shape. People's confidence in the courts I think is at an all-time low."

Ezra Levant chimed in saying, "It's like our Supreme Court's been on vacation when we've had this civil liberties bonfire. It really is. There's so few checks and balances if we don't have the right to this trial next month, it really will feel like this whole thing's an inside job."

