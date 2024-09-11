'Clearly this was home field advantage for Kamala Harris': ABC debate moderators draw criticism

During last night's special livestream coverage of the U.S. presidential debate, Rebel News' David Menzies, Sheila Gunn Reid and Avi Yemini noted how the moderators handled the candidates' responses differently.

While repeatedly 'fact-checking' the former president after his statements, the ABC moderators refused to question the legitimacy of the vice president's claims.

Speaking about ABC's bias, Menzies said, "ABC, according to the Media Research Center, from July 21 to September 6 gave Kamala Harris a gravity-defying 100% positive spin in their coverage."

"Donald Trump got a 93% negative spin. That's not journalism, that's propaganda. So we knew what we were getting in to. She could have been challenged on a couple of profound points," he said.

"These people did the worst withdrawal in the history of this country!" Trump describes the chaotic scenes in Afghanistan as "the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country." pic.twitter.com/rk63ryfLKJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 11, 2024

Commenting on Harris' performance during the debate, Yemini said, "I've got to give her credit, she didn't fumble it like I expected her to."

"It was home ground and I knew that, and I thought still, it's live, she's going to fumble it. But she remembered all her talking points, she memorized them really well," he said.

Trump has criticized the debate moderators' performance, telling Fox and Friends earlier today that "it was a three on one." The former president added that he felt he did a "great job" during the debate.