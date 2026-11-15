'Committed to science and not wacko ideology': Amy Hamm's never-ending fight with the BC College of Nurses

Amy Hamm’s years-long battle with the B.C. College of Nurses continues, with the latest court proceedings ending a day earlier than scheduled. Hamm is seeking a ruling that protects the free-speech rights of regulated professionals when speaking outside their work.

Hamm’s troubles began after she helped put up an “I Heart JK Rowling” billboard in 2020. The registered nurse supports protecting sex-based spaces for women and children. Following complaints to her regulator, she faced disciplinary proceedings, lost her job and was ordered to pay approximately $94,000.

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey discuss the case, including arguments from interveners who maintain that rejecting gender ideology can amount to denying the existence of transgender people.

The nursing regulator should be “committed to science, not wacko ideology.”

They also look at a B.C. Human Rights Tribunal ruling ordering LifeLabs to pay damages and legal fees in a dispute over the recording of sex and gender information on patient forms.

The case raises a broader question: can regulated professionals still speak freely about biological sex, or must their personal views conform to the expectations of their governing bodies?