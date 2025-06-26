'Control freak' police tainting image of honourable law enforcement officers: Sheila Gunn Reid

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila responded to a viewer's question about the causes of police overreach and the impact of political messaging on front-line law enforcement officers.

Sheila described why poor police behaviour likely doesn't stem from training or instruction, but rather from a minority of officers who enter the force with 'control' issues.

"I don't think this stuff is taught in police academies, and regular viewers of the show will know that I have police in my family," she said.

"Many cops, I think by and large even most cops, join the police force because they care about arresting the bad guys. They care about constitutional freedoms. That's why they join the police force, to make sure dirt bags aren't trampling on yours," Sheila added.

"The problem is, at the same time, control freaks and operatives also get involved in the police force to scratch their control freak itch. And it makes it really difficult for the good cops to do their jobs. And God bless the good cops who do, because they're grinding it out in the machine, and they're working really hard."

Sheila also discussed how the officers who break the rules are taking advantage of the image of honourable cops. "You see the Mountie, and that's a symbol of sort of Canadian patriotism. But the control freaks and weirdos know that, so they sort of hide behind that reputation that good cops, like those in my family, have earned."

Noting how power-hungry people are also attracted to politics, Sheila noted that senior officials in Trudeau's cabinet discussed sending in "tanks" to quell the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa.