'Cruel, unusual, vindictive': Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman on federal vaccine mandate for travel

On the night of the Conservative Party of Canada leadership debate, which was hosted by Canada Strong & Free, several political figures were in attendance.

Melissa Lantsman, member of Parliament for the Conservative Party of Canada in the riding of Thornhill, attended the debate.

She recently endorsed the e-3934 petition concerning vaccine mandates in the aeronautics sector, initiated by Serge Gélinas, President of the "Union des travailleurs de l'aéronautique."

Here is the interview she gave to Rebel News.

La soirée du débat des candidats à la direction du Parti conservateur du Canada, qui était organisé par Strong & Free Canada, plusieurs personnalités politiques étaient présentes.

Melissa Lantsman, membre du parlement pour le Parti conservateur du Canada dans la circonscription de Thornhill, était présente au débat.

Cette dernière a récemment endossé la pétition e-3934 concernant la vaccination obligatoire dans le secteur de l’aéronautique, initiée par Serge Gélinas, le président de l’Union des travailleurs de l’aéronautique.

Voici l’entrevue qu’elle a accordée à Rebel News.