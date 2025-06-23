Cull order for B.C. ostrich farm delayed a month pending appeal

A Federal Court of Appeal stay has paused a cull order from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, British Columbia, a case ongoing since December. Katie Pasitney, whose mother co-owns the farm, announced the pause Friday.

“You guys are safe until the appeal, we’re going for the appeal,” Pasitney said, referring to the pasture of nearly 400 birds. “We’re going to change policy, we’re going to change laws.”

Supporters can be seen hugging and celebrating the news in a video posted to social media.

The stay of execution, approved on Friday, will last another month, according to the Canadian Press.

Due to extended legal proceedings, the potential contamination at the farm has persisted significantly longer than typical for the agency’s rapid disease response, according to an affidavit.

The farm's avian flu infection is a unique mutation, unseen elsewhere in Canada, according to the inspection agency. The CFIA maintains its stance on the necessity of culling the herd.

An affidavit by Dr. Cathy Furness, deputy chief veterinary officer for Canada, notes “There is no safe and feasible alternative to disposal of the ostriches… that could effectively address the current risks to animal and human health posed by the outbreak.”

The agency usually culls birds within three days of a positive avian flu test, though it's been months since the flock showed any signs of infection.

The owners earlier claimed their ostriches have herd immunity to avian flu and are scientifically valuable. They invited the U.S. Secretary of Health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to visit in person, after he penned a scathing letter condemning the cull order last month.

Universal Ostrich Farms claimed in court that the cull would cause “irreparable harm” and likely put them out of business.

“The flock, comprising approximately 400 ostriches, is the largest in Canada and forms the entire productive asset of the company,” reads a court submission by the farm.

In a written post, Pasitney thanked supporters for rallying around the flock. “We are stronger together, and as we go through the next phase of this battle, this is where we get our second wind and come back together.”

Protests have erupted at the farm in recent months over the planned cull, drawing international attention and accusations of government overreach.