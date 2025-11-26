'Cull the CFIA': Patriots in Toronto organize farmers’ protest after ostrich massacre

On Saturday, November 22, protesters rallied in cities across Canada to support farmers affected by government overreach and to condemn the brutal ostrich cull earlier this month in Edgewood, BC.

Hundreds of passionate Canadians — angered by disturbing footage of the aftermath of the ostrich cull — gathered in major cities across Canada for convoy-style protests to raise awareness about the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) controversial decision to slaughter hundreds of birds in the dead of night on November 6, 2025.

Patriotic Ostrich Farm supporters sing O Canada as they protest against the CFIA's rifle execution of 200+ healthy birds earlier this month in Edgewood, B.C. Many held hand made signs.



Exclusive interviews to come in my full report soon:

While covering the Ontario convoy from Burlington to Toronto, I came across many regular folks across the political spectrum who were all united in their anger against the killing of healthy birds. Many protesters brought homemade political signage to express their emotions, with one reading “Together we stand #BCfarmers” and another stating “CULL THE CFIA”.

Patriotically, they came together and sang our national anthem, 'O Canada', amid a sea of flags in the audience. Plenty of supporters took to the stage and gave their thoughts on how best to push back together and what they think will come now that the government has flexed their muscles.

NOW: Supporters of Universal Ostrich farm begin their convoy to Queens Park to pushback against the CFIA's execution of healthy birds here in Burlington, Ontario.

Earlier in the month, the CFIA, who had already seized Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood B.C., with the assistance of dozens of RCMP officers, continued through with their controversial decision to execute nearly 300 ostriches. This is due to an avian flu outbreak that took place nearly a year ago that the birds recovered from and gained natural immunity to.

The CFIA threatened the owners, Karen Espersen and daughter, Katie Pasitney, with $200k fines per test given to their flock if they tried to defy their “stamping out” policy.

Rebel News’ Drea Humphrey has been travelling back and forth to the farm for months reporting exclusive stories that have disproven government and media narratives. To further document the ostrich saga, Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant, Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid, and Multi-media journalist Sydney Fizzard also visited Universal Ostrich Farms to expose the truth.

Sign here at Queens Park for the protest against the CFIA's execution of healthy Ostriches.