'Death to America' chants erupt at North York memorial for Iran's late Supreme Leader

Toronto memorial honours Ali Khamenei, the man who led the terrorist-designated IRGC for decades.

Scarlett Grace
  |   July 20, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

A memorial honouring the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the former Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic occupying Iran, has sparked serious concerns after it was held openly in North York despite Canada's designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

The ceremony took place at the Madina Tul Ilm Mosque, also known as the Al-Eman Society of Canada, where attendees gathered to mourn. Videos posted online show portraits of Ali Khamenei displayed beside the flag of the Islamic Republic. Roses were placed beneath Khamenei's image as mourners listened to speeches delivered by some dressed in traditional mullah attire.

The gathering featured chants of "Allahu Akbar," ritual chest beating known as matam, and repeated references to Khamenei as a "martyred leader." Social media posts promoting the event included the hashtag "#WeMustRise," the same hashtag Ali Khamenei used on his X posts. Speakers acknowledged the attendance of members of the Pakistani, Afghan, Lebanese, and other communities.

One familiar face in attendance was Toronto’s Firas Al-Najim, who has become well known to many Iranian Canadians and Jewish residents through his regular appearances at demonstrations across the GTA, where he glorifies the regime that murdered at least 52,000 people this year alone.

Al-Najim has previously been accused of driving his vehicle toward Iranian protesters outside a Thornhill mosque in 2022 and frequently appears at demonstrations in the Bathurst and Sheppard area, where he spews regime rhetoric. 

He has also been photographed with Liberal MP Salma Zahid while wearing a shirt displaying the images of the Islamic Republic's three deceased Supreme Leaders, and has posed for a photo with Jagmeet Singh.

At the vigil for Khamenei, Al-Najim led chants of "Marg bar America" ("Death to America"), "Marg bar Israel" ("Death to Israel"), and "Death to the opponents of the Supreme Leader," with the audience chanting each slogan back.

Those words carry particular weight in Toronto. Earlier this year, an estimated half a million people marched through the city in support of a free Iran under Shah Reza Pahlavi. Calls for the death of the Supreme Leader's opponents extend far beyond foreign governments. They encompass millions of people who oppose the Islamic Republic, including many Iranians who sought refuge in Canada after fleeing the murderous regime Al Najim glorifies.

Khamenei drove Iran into the ground for more than three decades, maintaining ultimate authority over the country's military, intelligence services, judiciary, and foreign policy. Throughout his leadership, the IRGC evolved into the regime's principal instrument for crushing domestic opposition while expanding Tehran's influence abroad through terrorism and proxy warfare.

Founded after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the IRGC answers directly to the Supreme Leader. Its elite Quds Force has trained, financed, and armed organizations including Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis. The IRGC was also responsible for the 2020 shootdown of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, killing 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

After years of political pressure, Ottawa finally officially designated the entire IRGC as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code on June 19, 2024, citing its terrorist activities, extensive human rights abuses, and support for other listed terrorist organizations.

Yet two years later, a public ceremony celebrating the man who commanded that organization proceeded without interruption in Canada's largest city.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly been accused of carrying out transnational repression against dissidents living in Western democracies, including surveillance, intimidation, and alleged assassination plots targeting critics abroad. For many Iranian Canadians, ceremonies praising the regime's leadership are not simply religious observances but horrifying reminders of the regime they escaped.

If the IRGC is considered a terrorist organization under Canadian law, it is reasonable to ask where the line is drawn when its commander-in-chief is publicly honoured, his ideology promoted, and slogans calling for the deaths of his opponents are openly celebrated on Canadian soil.

Stop Islamic Domination

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To Mayor Chad Bachynski and the Regina City Council: We, the concerned citizens of Regina, demand you immediately revoke the temporary permit allowing the downtown Jamia Masjid to blast the amplified Islamic call to prayer over loudspeakers, which disrupts our city core with noise audible over one kilometre every Friday.

This test of Islamic domination under the banner of multiculturalism has sparked widespread outrage over noise pollution. Yet police have responded by ramping up patrols around Muslim sites and warning that threats related to the controversy will be investigated under the enhanced hate crime provisions of Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act—even while they approved the disruptive broadcast.

Enforce the Noise Abatement Bylaw equally, silence these loudspeakers now, and stop Islamic domination in Regina!

Will you sign?

Scarlett Grace

Anti-Discrimination Reporter

Scarlett Grace is a Canadian journalist and musician from Peterborough, Ontario. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Trent University and has spent over a decade performing live and releasing original music.

In 2022, her involvement in Canada’s freedom movement marked a turning point in her career and public voice. She later joined Rebel News, where she works as an anti-discrimination journalist, reporting extensively on the rise of antisemitism in Canada and the Iranian uprising.

https://twitter.com/ScarlettGrace92

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  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-07-20 20:59:39 -0400
    Alberta must leave this sinking state of Canada. It must also boot out IRGC sympathizers. These people are deluded and dangerous.